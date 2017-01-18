Technical Snag Hits Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo Flight, Lands in Kolkata

New Delhi: An IndiGo plane, carrying 186 passengers and crew including two infants onboard, from here to Dibrugarh was diverted to Kolkata due to a technical snag, where it made an emergency landing.

The no-frill carrier, however, claimed that the commander of its flight 6E-3645 decided to divert the aircraft as a "precautionary" measure and did not seek any emergency landing from Kolkata air traffic control (ATC).

IndiGo has reported the matter to the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), besides setting up an internal probe to ascertain facts, the airline said in a statement.

"IndiGo's Captain-in-command operating Delhi-Dibrugarh flight 6E-3645, decided to divert aircraft to Kolkata due a technical snag as a precautionary measure.

"Despite that cockpit crew did not declare any emergency, ATC (Kolkata) declared full emergency on its own. The aircraft landed safely," IndiGo said in the statement.

There were 178 passengers and two infants onboard besides six crew onboard its Delhi-Dibrugarh flight, an IndiGo spokesperson said.