Teen Gangraped While Attending Nature's Call in Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image.
Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she had gone to relieve herself in a field near Jogipura village in the district, police said Wednesday.
According to SI Munesh Sharma, police are searching for the accused, one of whom has been identified as Asif.
The incident took place on Tuesday. In another incident, police yesterday booked two youths, Nabi Ahmad and Naushad, for allegedly raping a woman at Sedpura village on December 19 last year. The accused, who are abscodning, also filmed the crime.
SHO Sanjiv Sharma said the incident came to light the when the victim's parents discovered that the girl was pregnant. Follwing this, the complaint was lodged.
