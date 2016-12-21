17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by 'Male Friend' in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in front of her house allegedly by her friend in West Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday.

The victim and her two friends, Shubham and Yogesh had gone to Rajouri Garden to have lunch on Tuesday.

"While coming back they stopped at Dwarka for shopping. The girl's mother called her around 7:30 PM," said a senior police officer.

After reaching her place, one of her friends came out of the car while the victim and her friend Shubham were inside the car, he said.

Her mother told police that she suddenly heard the sound of a bullet and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he added.

Shubham fled from the spot. The victim's mother and her friend Yogesh took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The murder weapon has been recovered. Shubham and his family are absconding.

Police is trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Speaking to CNN-News18 victim's father demanded justice and stern action against the accused.

The incident once again has raised several questions on deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Recently, on September 20, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death 30 times by her friend in Burari in North Delhi