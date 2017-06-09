Telangana BIETS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017 to be Declared Today on bietelangana.cgg.gov.in

New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Intermediate Supplementary Results 2017 for 1st and 2nd year on Friday, June 9.

Nearly 4 lakh aspirants have appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year supplementary Examinations.

The Board of Intermediate, Telangana (BIETS) conducted the exams from 15th may to 23rd May. The exams were conducted for the students who could not clear the exam or wanted to improve their overall scores.

For those who appeared for the exam, the results will be available on official website bietelangana.cgg.gov.in

Steps to check the Telangana Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017:

- Log on to official website bietelangana.cgg.gov.in

- Click on the results link for the supplementary exam you appeared for i.e. 1st year or 2nd year

- Enter your hall ticket number

- Click on Submit

- Download the Telangana Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result can also be accessed on other websites like manabadi.com and results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Result 2017 was declared on 16th April 2017.

The Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was established in the year 2014 under the Telangana State Government.