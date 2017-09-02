Telangana CM KCR Meets Arun Jaitley, Gets Permission to Use Defence Land for Govt Works

Even though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has ruled out joining NDA and put all speculations of joining Union Cabinet to rest, the bonhomie between the Centre and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao continues.Rao, during personal visit to Delhi, met Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and returned with certain demands fulfilled.The Government of India agreed to give defence land for the construction of new state secretariat and for expansion of Medchal Highway and Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari.The Centre also assured that it would consider the request of the Telangana state government for reduction of GST on the public utility projects. The Telangana government had raised objections and even threatened to wage legal battle against the Centre over 12 percent GST on the on-going projects which are related to welfare and development of the people.Jaitley assured Rao that the decision on the request for the reduction of GST to five percent on public utility projects like Mission Bhagiratha, irrigation projects, road works will be taken after discussing the matter in the GST Council meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 9. Jaitley also reiterated that the GST on the construction works was reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent in response to the request made by the Telangana State Government earlier.In a statement, Rao said, "I thank the Union Minister for agreeing to hand over defence lands to the state government and his assurance to consider positively on the GST reduction. The Centre has recognised the importance of having a new secretariat and expansion of Rajiv Rahadari, Medchel highways. I hoped that the GST council will also take a favourable decision on GST reduction in public utility projects in its meeting to be held in Hyderabad."