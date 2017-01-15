LIVE

Telangana Deputy CM Requests Centre to Increase Haj Subsidy Budget

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 15, 2017, 2:06 PM IST | Updated: 27 mins ago
Pilgrims leave after they finished their prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has requested the Centre to increase the budget of subsidy provided to Muslims for their Haj pilgrimage, from Rs 690 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Mahmood Ali said the pilgrims who avail this opportunity are very poor Muslims and it is felt necessary that the facility of extending the subsidy for this noble cause should continue.

"I request you to kindly look into the matter personally and see that all the measures are taken to continue the facility of providing subsidy and also to increase the subsidy budget from Rs 690 crore to Rs 1,000 crore so that, number of Muslim minority poor people will be brought under the cover," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media.

