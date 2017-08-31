Telangana DOST Phase 4 Allotment Result 2017 Expected Today at dost.cgg.gov.in
The Phase 4 Seat Allotment results will be published by Degree Online Services today and the students are required to report to the allotted colleges or institutions from 1st September to 4th September 2017.
Screenshot taken from the official website dost.cgg.gov.in
The Telangana DOST Phase 4 Seat Allotment Results 2017 are expected to be released today by the Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) on its official site - dost.cgg.gov.in. Approximately 1.5 lakh students have applied for admissions through DOST in 2017.
The students who were waiting for Telangana DOST Phase 4 Allotment can check their allotment results by the following instructions given below:
How to check Telangana DOST Phase 4 Allotment Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website at - dost.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Phase 4 Allotment Result
Step 3: Another window will open on the screen enter your details and click Submit
Step 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference.
The students are required to furnish their Aadhaar Card alongwith other certificates to avoid duplication and fake admissions. Aadhaar Card linkage will also help students in getting the benefits of fee reimbursement schemes by the government.
After the certificates verification, the candidates need to pay the requisite fee at the allotted college and upon confirmation from the Principal a printed slip will be handed over.
There are a total 1,089 colleges across six universities – Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University and Osmania University in which approximately 4,10,047 seats are available.
Candidates were asked to exercise Web Options from August 26th to 29th for admissions in various government colleges, autonomous colleges, private colleges and aided institutions in the state of Telangana.
