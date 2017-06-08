Telangana Government Bans Political Meets in Osmania University, Faces Backlash

Hyderabad: A fresh row has erupted at the Osmania University in Hyderabad after the administration issued a circular banning all non-academic activities like political events, agitations and public meetings on the campus.

While the administration claims that the decision was taken to improve academic atmosphere, students said the sudden move is an attempt to suppress voices at the university that has become synonymous with student political movements. The move comes few months after Telangana government faced flak for shifting iconic “Dharna Chowk” to the city outskirts.

The orders issued by University administration states, “Osmania University has been established for the purpose of imparting higher education and conducting research in various disciplines. It is informed to all concerned teachers, students and staff of Universities that activities which are unrelated to academics and research such as political and public meetings will not be permitted on the campus."

The orders banning protests and agitations on campus has drawn huge criticism from the student community, activists and opposition parties. Protests have already hit campus, demanding that the order be revoked.

The decision to ban protests is also being seen in the backdrop of the beef and pork festival which were planned on the campus on June 30.

Students who led the agitations during the Telangana movement are shocked over the decision. "Osmania University was the epicentre of protests during the Telangana movement. It was the student movement that led to the creation of new state. Why government wants to stop protests now and suppress the voices of the students? It’s the students who made KCR the Chief Minister. We will fight against this decision which is against our democratic right,” said Krishank, member of the Joint Action Committee.

For many years Osmania University has been a platform for students to raise their concerns and has witnessed protests against the various government policies.

Recently, students on campus have been protesting against Telangana government, over non-fulfillment of jobs promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.