Telangana Starts Incentives Scheme for Govt Employees

The Telangana government has introduced an incentive scheme for government employees.The incentives were presented to 97 employees on Independence Day. Those selected have been awarded increment for the next one year.The 12 best employees were awarded cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh based on their ratings by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.The Chief Minister also honoured four officials from All India Services for implementation of people-oriented programmes.Ms Vakati Karuna was felicitated for successful implementation of KCR Kits programme, RS Praveen Kumar for efficient running of social welfare residential schools and mentoring students, CV Anand for increasing efficiency of the public distribution system and MD Shafiullah for the success of the minority residential schools scheme.The government also asked employees from across departments to apply for the award.The department heads have been asked to monitor performances of every employee. Officials said the new incentive scheme will encourage talent in the government services.The government said 36,806 posts are in various stages of recruitment whereas there are 48,079 new vacancies.CM Rao announced the appointment of 27,660 people so far and said 84,876 others will be appointed shortly. “With this,1,12, 536 posts have been created which are over and above one lakh figure that was promised,” he said.