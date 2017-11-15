Telangana Intermediate Exams Preponed to 28th Feb 2018, Check Revised Time Table Here

TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Exams have been preponed to 28th February 2018 by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. The board has issued an official notification releasing the rescheduled timetable for Intermediate IPASE Exam 2018. As per the new date sheet, the TSBIE 2018 exams that were to commence from 1st March 2018 will be organized from 28th February 2018 in the state of Telangana.The early scheduling of Telangana Intermediate Exams 2018 has been done considering the IPE Exam Time Table 2018 for the adjoining state of Andhra Pradesh, which is set to commence the Intermediate exams from 28th February 2018. The two state boards share the same syllabus and keeping varied exam schedule could create problems for the latter, therefore the Intermediate Exams for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will now begin on the same day.As per the official press release by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education yesterday, “Keeping in view of the common syllabus in optional subjects in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and as there is a possibility for sending Question Paper of APBIE through WhatsApp that may create false rumours of leakage of Question Paper every day and panic/confusion in the students of Telangana State. In view of the above, to avoid imminent risk factors, the TSBIE has taken a decision re-schedule the Time-table for IPE March 2018.”Candidates who are eligible to appear for the 1st and 2nd year of the Telangana Intermediate Exams 2018 can check revised timetable below:28th February - (Part II) 2nd Language Paper I3rd March - English Paper I6th March - Mathematics Paper I-A / Botany Paper I/ Civics Paper I/ Psychology Paper I8th March - Mathematics Paper I-B / Zoology Paper I/ History Paper I10th March - Physics Paper I /Economics Paper I / Classical Language Paper I13th March - Chemistry Paper I / Commerce Paper I / Sociology Paper I/ Fine Arts, Music Paper I15th March - Geology Paper I / Home Sciences Paper I / Public Administration Paper I / Logic Paper I / Bridge Course Maths Paper I17th March - Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I1st March - 2nd language Paper II5th March - English Paper II7th March - Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany Paper II/ Civics Paper II/ Psychology Paper II9th March - Mathematics Paper IIB/ Zoology Paper II/History Paper II12th March - Physics Paper II/Economics Paper II/ Classical language Paper II14th March - Chemistry Paper II/ Commerce Paper II/ Sociology Paper II/ Fine Arts, Music Paper II16th March - Geology Paper II/ Home Sciences Paper II/ Public Administration Paper II/ Logic Paper II/ Bridge Course Maths Paper II19th March - Modern language Paper II/ Geography Paper IIThe practical examination for Telangana state students will begin from 1st February 2018 to end on 21st February 2018.The Ethics & Human Values exam is scheduled for 27th January 2018 and Environmental Education will be held on 29th January 2018.