Telangana MLAs Follow KCR's Footsteps, Move into Swanky Homes

Hyderabad: It is not just Telangana's chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has shifted to Rs 50 crore palatial camp office -cum- residence bungalow in Hyderabad.

His MLAs are also getting swanky homes in their respective constituencies at a cost of about Rs 120 crores. The first camp office at Parkal MLA constituency is ready and will be inaugurated on March 2nd.

The Telangana government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for each constituency last year to build camp office-cum-residence for MLA's so that MLAs can have better interaction with public and officials in their constituency.

More shockingly, the step was taken after the MLAs complained that they cannot visit their respective areas because they do not have offices or houses there.

Parkal constituency MLA said, " Earlier I used to visit my area only on Friday, now I can come here more often and meet people."

The new swanky homes will have two floors. One floor will be the residence that will have 3 bedrooms, drawing hall, dining hall, kitchen, store room, puja room and bathrooms.

The lower floors will be for official purposes. There is conference hall, MLA office, VVIP lounge, workers hall, and waiting room for the public.

Not just in the constituency, the Telangana Government has also sanctioned over Rs 100 crore for building new residential quarters for MLAs at Hyderguda in Hyderabad as well.

The opposition has lashed out at the government for unnecessary expenditure. Krishank, a member of OU JAC said, " The promises made by ruling TRS are still pending while MLAs are shifting to luxurious houses. The double bed-room scheme of the government for poor is getting delayed but homes for MLAs are ready".

The Telangana Legislators even became the highest paid, after Assembly approved the pay hike bill in 2016, taking their monthly salary up by 163% to Rs 2.5 lakhs per month.

Recently, Chief Minister KCR raked up controversy when he donated Rs 5 crores gold ornaments to Lord Balaji in Tirumala to fulfil his personal vow on exchequers money.