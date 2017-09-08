Telangana National Talent Search Examination 2017: Registrations Start for Class 10th Students on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2017 online registrations have begun on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in. The National Talent Search Examination is conducted every year in two stages viz Stage I (State Level) and Stage II (National Level).The NTSE 2017 in Telangana is scheduled for 5th of November 2017 and candidates currently studying in Class 10th in the state schools whether CBSE or ICSE are eligible to apply for the same by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in: Look for NTSE link on the left side bar of the homepage under NTSE & NMMS: Click on NTSE application – it will take you to http://ntse17.bsetelangana.org/Account/frmNTSELanding.aspx: Enter details to register online: Download the application registration confirmation and take a print out of the sameThe last date to pay the NTSE registration fee is 21 September 2017 and the online registration will close on 22 September 2017. Candidates who cannot register online or miss to register online before the deadline can submit a printed application at the District Educational Officer’s office on 23 September 2017.The National Talent Search Examination 2017 is divided into 3 tests viz:Mental Ability Test (MAT), Language Test (LT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The time duration for Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Language Test (LT) is 45 Minutes each and both would have 50 Questions carrying 50 Marks. The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be of 100 marks and will carry 100 questions that need to be attempted in 90 Minutes duration.One Thousand candidates are selected every year for the Stage II i.e. National Level of NTSE on the basis of merit and reservation norms as stated by NCERT, New Delhi. The NCERT, New Delhi organizes the exam as well as pays the scholarships to the selected candidates as below:. Rs 1250 per month for Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year. Rs 2000 per month upto Post Graduation. For Ph.D as per UGC norms