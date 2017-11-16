Telangana Open School TOSS Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2017 Declared, Check Now!
TOSS Class 10th and Class 12th Supplementary Exam Results have been released by the Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad (TOSS) on its official website - telanganaopenschool.org. The Telangana open school regular exams were conducted earlier in April this year by TOSS, who had declared the results in May 2017. TOSS had organized the Supplementary exams last month in October 2017, for the candidates who could not pass all papers or wanted to reappear to improve their marks. Candidates awaiting TOSS SSCC 2017 and TOSS Intermediate 2017 Supply Exam Results can follow the instructions below and check their results now.
How to Check TOSS Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - telanganaopenschool.org
Step 2 – For Class 12th or Inter results, click on: RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, OCTOBER- 2017
For Class 10th or SSC results, click on: RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, OCTOBER- 2017
Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Submit
Step 4 – Take a print out for further reference
Direct Links:
TOSS Intermediate Supplementary Exam Results 2017: http://interresults.telanganaopenschool.org/
TOSS SSC Supplementary Exam Results 2017: http://sscresults.telanganaopenschool.org/
As per reports, 51,848 students had appeared for the Class 10th SSC Exams and 45,306 students had appeared for the Class 12th Intermediate exams. Out of which 11,725 Class 10th students had passed thereby taking the current’s year pass percentage to just 22.61% for SSC whereas for Class 12th 14,104 candidates had passed the exams taking the overall pass percentage for Inter at 31.13%.
However, 144 students from the state have scored 80% plus in regular and supplementary exams this year.
As per reports, 51,848 students had appeared for the Class 10th SSC Exams and 45,306 students had appeared for the Class 12th Intermediate exams. Out of which 11,725 Class 10th students had passed thereby taking the current’s year pass percentage to just 22.61% for SSC whereas for Class 12th 14,104 candidates had passed the exams taking the overall pass percentage for Inter at 31.13%.
However, 144 students from the state have scored 80% plus in regular and supplementary exams this year.
