Telangana Should Lead in Cashless Transactions, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chnadrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state should become number one in the country in cashless transactions and appealed to people to make it happen.

Addressing a meeting after participating in the combined house warming ceremony of newly-constructed double bed room houses for poor at Eravelli and Narasampet villages under Siddipet Assembly constituency, KCR said Telangana should become self-sufficient, self-governed and self-reliant.

"This cashless model should extend to all the villages in the state and Telangana should become number one state in the country in cashless transactions. I urge people to make this experiment a success," the CM said.

Rao also inaugurated 'Kalyana Mandapam' at Eravelli village.

Ministers T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy are among those participated in the programme.