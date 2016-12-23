Telangana Should Lead in Cashless Transactions, Says KCR
File image of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chnadrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state should become number one in the country in cashless transactions and appealed to people to make it happen.
Addressing a meeting after participating in the combined house warming ceremony of newly-constructed double bed room houses for poor at Eravelli and Narasampet villages under Siddipet Assembly constituency, KCR said Telangana should become self-sufficient, self-governed and self-reliant.
"This cashless model should extend to all the villages in the state and Telangana should become number one state in the country in cashless transactions. I urge people to make this experiment a success," the CM said.
Rao also inaugurated 'Kalyana Mandapam' at Eravelli village.
Ministers T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy are among those participated in the programme.
