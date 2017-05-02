Telangana SSC 10th Results 2017 to be Declared Today

New Delhi: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to announce the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) class 10 exam on May 3 at around 4pm in the evening, according to a report in Indian Express online.

The class 10 exams were conducted from March 14 to March 30.

The results would be released on the board website (bse.telangana.gov.in).

Steps to check 2017 Telangana board exam results:



Go to the official website of the Telangana Education Board (bse.telangana.gov.in).

Click on the notification for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 2017 results.

Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.