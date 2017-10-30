Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017 Results Released at telanganaset.org
Results also contain subject wise and category wise cut off for different subjects.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download results from the official website
Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017 results have been released by the Osmania University (OU) on its official website - telanganaset.org. Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017 was held on 11th June 2017 for 29 subjects for the recruitment of the post of Assistant Professor or Lecturer. Results also contain subject wise and category wise cut off for different subjects. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download results from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to check Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017 results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website- telanganaset.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘TS.SET-2017: Click here for TS-SET-2017 Results.http://telanganaset.org/newanim.gif
http://telanganaset.org/newanim.gif ’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Subject Wise and Category wise cut-off percentage ‘for cut off percentage
Step 4 – Click on ‘TSSET-2017 Examination Results’ for results
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct link: http://telanganaset.org/results.html
As per reports 3726 candidates have qualified Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017. Candidates whose Roll numbers or hall ticket number have been mentioned in the list of result have qualified to be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor or Lecturer. Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2017 results are finalized as per the guidelines of UGC, New Delhi and got approval from by the Moderation Committee and Steering Committee of TS-SET 2017.
About TSSET:
TSSET was introduced to maintain uniformity in the standards of teaching. As per the New Educational Policy, 1986, the Government of India decided that the candidates should qualify in a comprehensive test other than having minimum qualifications required. Comprehensive test is to be specifically conducted for obtaining eligibility for the appointment of Lecturers/Assistant Professors. UGC-NET Examination is conducted regularly at national level but it was realized that this exam was not able to represent the regional subjects. Thereby, the State Governments and Union Territories were given an option of conducting the test for eligibility for Lectureship at the state level. The State Eligibility Test (SET) has same pattern as of the National Eligibility Test (CSIR/UGC-NET) conducted by UGC/CSIR. The State Governments and Union Territories, who want to conduct the SET, have to obtain accreditation regularly from UGC.
