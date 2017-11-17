TSPSC Recruitment 2017 Online Application Process Begins; 1261 Posts, Apply Before Dec 11

Telangana TSPSC Recruitment 2017 online application process has begun on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) - http://tspsc.gov.in.The examination for the Direct Recruitment for the posts of Health Supervisor, Refractionist, Para-Medical Ophthalmic Officer, Radiographer, Physiotherapist and Staff Nurse will be held in the month of January 2018, next year.The last date to apply for these posts is 11th December 2017. TSPSC, Hyderabad has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to fill the following posts:There are total 21 vacancies for the post of Health Supervisor in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (Women). Candidates can check the educational qualification requirements here:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.62.pdfThere is 1 vacancy for the post of Refractionist in Insurance Medical Service in the State of Telangana. For detailed notification click on:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.61.REFRACTIONIST.pdfThere are 2 vacancies for the post of Para Medical Ophthalmic Officer in Director of Public Health & Family Welfare (HM & FW Department). For detailed information click on:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.60.OPTHALMIC_OFFICER_IN_DPH.pdfThere are 35 vacancies for the post of Radiographer in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (HM & FW Department). For more information, click on:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.59.RADIO_GRAPHER_IN_DPH.pdfThere are 6 vacancies for the Physiotherapist in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (HM & FW Department). For more info, click on:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.58.PHYSOTHERAPIST.pdfThere are a total of 1196 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, out of which 1115 vacancies are in the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare and 81 vacancies are in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. For more info click here:http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/Para-medical_services/Notifn.No.57.STAFF_NURSE.pdfInterested candidates must look through the respective detailed notifications to know the pay scale, age-limit and educational qualification for each job post in the state of Telangana.