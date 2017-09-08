New Delhi/ Vijayawada: Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu film star, founder of Jana Sena Party and active Twitterati, has forcefully condemned the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.In a series of tweets, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "A bullet in the forehead cannot stop and will not stop the expression of a committed individual who is equipped with a tiny pen in hand and with a raging fire in the heart for social justice".He further said that in a nation like ours which is multi ethnic, multi religious and multi lingual we are bound to have opposing views. But nevertheless, an opinion expressed met with a brutal killing is not at all justified.Pawan then quotes the Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto Polar, who as head of the Institute of Liberty and Democracy tried to introduce liberal economic reforms in Peru, which was opposed by the Shining Path Maoist guerrilla movement.Pawan Kalyan says that the perpetrators are losing ground and therefore they silenced a dissenting voiceKilling one Gauri Lankesh will create a million Gauris...Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and is one of the top stars in Telugu cinema. He is very active on twitter and doesn't shy away from expressing his opinion. Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi started the Praja Rajyam Party before the 2009 elections, but they drew a blank at the polls. The party later merged with the Congress party.The reference to Hernando de Soto, known for his work on the informal economy and on the importance of business and property rights, is a bit odd, given that the Peruvian economist subscribes to a free markets ideology while Gauri Lankesh was a known left wing supporter.However, the tweets offer a reflection of Pawan Kalyan's wide ranging interests. Apart from films, he is known to be a proponent of organic farming and is a martial arts exponent. And, as the tweets show, he is aware of the conflict between the Left and the Right in Peru.