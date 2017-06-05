Telugu Media Calls GSLV-Mk III Rocket 'Bahubali'

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): India's newest and heaviest rocket, the GSLV-Mk III which on Monday launched the GSAT-19 satellite safely, was nicknamed the "fat boy" by Indian space scientists but the Telugu media called it "Bahubali".

While the lightweight Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is called the workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mk II was called "naughty boy" due to its unpredictability.

However, the rocket was later stabilised.

But ISRO's new and heaviest rocket GSLV-Mark III earned two nicknames.

While ISRO officials call the 640 tonne GSLV Mark III "fat boy", the Telugu media has nicknamed it "Bahubali".

While the hero in the massively successful film lifts a heavy Lingam, the ISRO rocket carried the heaviest satellite - GSAT-19 weighing 3,136 kg - into the orbit.