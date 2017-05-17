DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Tension Mounts Over Mathura Loot and Murder; Irate Traders Call for Bandh
Two traders were shot dead by assailants who entered their shop in the Koylawali Gali in the busy market area of Holi Gate on Monday night.(Video grab)
Lucknow: Angered by the killing of two jewellers during a robbery, traders in Mathura have called for a bandh on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the accused.
The incident occurred in the Koyalawali Gali area on Monday night when six armed men came on motorbikes and barged into the jewellery shops in the market, falling under Kotwali police station limits, and opened fire. Two traders, identified as Vikas and Megh, were killed, while two others were injured and hospitalised.
कृपया मथुरा सर्राफ़ा डकैती के इन हत्यारों की शिनाख्त करें और इन्हें सलाखों के पीछे पहुँचायें https://t.co/9koxK3qaSb pic.twitter.com/U9yR7W3DdX
— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 16, 2017
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked DGP Sulkhan Singh to visit the spot. The top cop is likely to visit the area at 11am. State Power Minister Srikant Sharma is likely to accompany him.
The traders have also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and jobs for the kin of the deceased.
An association of jewellers also said that it would organise a protest.
(With PTI inputs)
