Tension Mounts Over Mathura Loot and Murder; Irate Traders Call for Bandh

Lucknow: Angered by the killing of two jewellers during a robbery, traders in Mathura have called for a bandh on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The market in Mathura would remain closed on Wednesday and if there is no prompt action, it may be extended, Sunil Agrawal of the Nagar Udyog Vyapaar Mandal said. ​Petrol pumps in the district were also likely to join the protest.

The incident occurred in the Koyalawali Gali area on Monday night when six armed men came on motorbikes and barged into the jewellery shops in the market, falling under Kotwali police station limits, and opened fire. Two traders, identified as Vikas and Megh, were killed, while two others were injured and hospitalised.

Sub-inspector Prateek Kumar, in-charge of the police outpost in Holi Gate, and two constables were suspended, superintendent of police (city) Ashok Kumar said, adding that local police officials have been given three days to crack the case.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked DGP Sulkhan Singh to visit the spot. The top cop is likely to visit the area at 11am. State Power Minister Srikant Sharma is likely to accompany him.

The traders have also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and jobs for the kin of the deceased.

An association of jewellers also said that it would organise a protest.

(With PTI inputs)