Terror Funding: NIA Conducts Raids At Several Locations in Kashmir, Delhi

Srinagar/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in Delhi in connection with terror funding received from Pakistan to conduct disruption in the Valley.

The NIA also filed an FIR against 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba over the issue.

The investigative agency had registered a Preliminary Enquiry and converted it into a Regular Case (RC) on Friday evening and began searches in the wee hours at the residences of separatist leaders in the Valley.​

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, official sources said.

Among those raided were close aides and kin of hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others in the Hurriyat Conference.

Two places in Sonepat were also being searched by the NIA teams in this connection.

The separatists were allegedly receiving funds from the chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.

(With PTI Inputs)