1-min read

Terrorist Gunned Down in Kashmir's Handwara, Operation Underway

Army sources said the gunfight erupted after a cordon and search operation early this morning. The operation is still underway.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2017, 8:15 AM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: A terrorist was killed on Sunday during an encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Handwara district.

This incident occurred just a week after top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Waseem Shah and another member of the terrorist outfit were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on October 14.

Shah, 23, also known as ‘Abu Osama Bhai’ was killed at Litter area in Pulwama, a place considered to be a safe haven for militants. This is the first counter-insurgency operation in Litter area in four years.

Jammu and Kashmir police have been tracking the movements of Shah, who is considered as the ‘don of Heff’, another traditional stronghold of militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Shah along with his bodyguard Nisar Ahmed Mir made an attempt to flee the area, but could not penetrate the cordon which had been strengthened by the presence of CRPF and Army, they said.

