Terrorist Involved in Umer Fayaz's Killing Gunned Down in Kulgam Encounter
Officers of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group killed at least one terrorist, who was identified as Irshad Padder. Forces are still engaged in a gunbattle in Kashmir's Kulgam, with an unknown number of terrorists.
New Delhi: A suspected terrorist was killed during an encounter in Tantray Pora in Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday morning. According to sources, the slain terrorist was involved in the brutal killing of 22-year-old Army officer Ummer Fayaz in Kashmir.
The newly commissioned Lt Fayaz was abducted and killed by Lashkar terrorists in May, when he was attending a wedding in Shopian. This incident stoked concerns as militants had been indulging in direct face-offs with the security forces. However, targetting army officers, when off duty, and murdering them is not very common.
Few hours before Saturday's encounter, in another incident, a group of terrorists on Friday attacked a bus carrying security personnel in Srinagar, injuring five policemen.
The attack took place even as there were reports from intelligence agencies that over 250 terrorists have trespassed across the border and were planning attacks during Eid celebrations in Kashmir.
