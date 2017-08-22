Terrorist Killed in Handwara Encounter, Search Operation Underway

: A terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Handwara Encounter official said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hongnikote in Haphruda forest area of Handwara, 85 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of terrorists there, the official said.He said during searches, the terrorists opened fire on security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.The official said one militant has been killed so far and the operation was still in progress.