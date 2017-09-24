GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Terrorist Killed in Uri Encounter, Search Operation Underway

An Army official said security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2017, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Terrorist Killed in Uri Encounter, Search Operation Underway
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Uri area near the Line of control in Baramulla district of Kashmir.

"Cordon was laid and search operation started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of militants in the area," an Army official said.

He said the search operation tuned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces.

"One militant has been killed in the operation. The civilian population has been evacuated from the area and the operation is still going on," he added.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

We Fight Poverty, Pakistan Fight us: Sushma Swaraj

We Fight Poverty, Pakistan Fight us: Sushma Swaraj

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES