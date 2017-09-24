Terrorist Killed in Uri Encounter, Search Operation Underway

Related Stories Two Soldiers Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Uri area near the Line of control in Baramulla district of Kashmir."Cordon was laid and search operation started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of militants in the area," an Army official said.He said the search operation tuned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces."One militant has been killed in the operation. The civilian population has been evacuated from the area and the operation is still going on," he added.