Terrorists Attack Army Patrol in Shopian, Driver Killed

Srinagar: Four soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was apparently killed in the attack.

According to sources, the soldiers were retreating from Shopian when they were fired upon by suspected terrorists.

Earlier, helicopters and drones circled the air and more than 4,000 troops fanned out across south Kashmir's Shopian district in a massive operation to flush out militants holed up inside homes.

The operation comes four days after militants killed seven people, including five policemen, in adjoining Kulgam.

Recently, videos of large groups of militants -- in some cases as many as 30 -- have surfaced on social media, despite the ban imposed by authorities on 22 such sites and applications.

Security agencies believe that these videos were shot in south Kashmir, especially Shopian district.