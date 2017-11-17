Terrorists Attack Police Party at Hazratbal in Srinagar, Sub Inspector Shot Dead
One Sub Inspector has lost his life and a PSO has been injured in the attack.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by militants in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Three militants travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said.
The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.
A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.
