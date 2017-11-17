Terrorists Attack Police Party at Hazratbal in Srinagar, Sub Inspector Shot Dead

: A policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by militants in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.Three militants travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said.The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.