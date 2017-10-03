Terrorists Attack Srinagar BSF Camp, Three Jawans Injured

Three BSF jawans were injured after terrorists attacked a camp in Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday morning.Sources said the incident took place around 4:30am. “Three personnel have been injured. Firing is going on,” a BSF officials said.The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said.The terrorists are believed to be holed up inside a building in the campus of the 182nd Battalion camp.The BSF camp is near the Srinagar airport. The area around the airport has been sealed off and flights have been cancelled.(More details awaited)