GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Terrorists Attack Srinagar BSF Camp, Three Jawans Injured

The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the Srinagar airport.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2017, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Terrorists Attack Srinagar BSF Camp, Three Jawans Injured
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)
Srinagar: Three BSF jawans were injured after terrorists attacked a camp in Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Sources said the incident took place around 4:30am. “Three personnel have been injured. Firing is going on,” a BSF officials said.

The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said.

The terrorists are believed to be holed up inside a building in the campus of the 182nd Battalion camp.

The BSF camp is near the Srinagar airport. The area around the airport has been sealed off and flights have been cancelled.

(More details awaited)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES