GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Terrorists Fire at Army Camp in J&K's Kupwara District, Jawan Injured

Sunil Randhawa of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was injured in the incident. The injured was taken to an Army hospital in Drugmulla where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Terrorists Fire at Army Camp in J&K's Kupwara District, Jawan Injured
Representative image
Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a jawan on Saturday.

The terrorists fired at the Army building in Kalaroos area during the night, a police official said.

Sunil Randhawa of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was injured in the incident.

The injured was taken to an Army hospital in Drugmulla where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.