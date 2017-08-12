Terrorists Fire at Army Camp in J&K's Kupwara District, Jawan Injured
Sunil Randhawa of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was injured in the incident. The injured was taken to an Army hospital in Drugmulla where doctors stated his condition to be stable.
Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a jawan on Saturday.
The terrorists fired at the Army building in Kalaroos area during the night, a police official said.
The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added.
The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added.
