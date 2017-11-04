Terrorists Fire on Police Team in South Kashmir, 1 Cop Killed
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Srinagar: Terrorists on Saturday fired on a police team in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing a policeman while injuring another, the police said.
"Terrorists fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two constables -- Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad," a police official said.
He said both the injured personnel were taken to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where Salam succumbed to his injuries. Ahmad was undergoing treatment for his injuries, the official said.
He said a search for the attackers has been launched.
