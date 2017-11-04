Terrorists Fire on Police Team in South Kashmir, 2 Security Personnel Injured

: Terrorists on Saturday fired on a police team in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said."Terrorists fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two of our personnel," deputy inspector general (DIG) of police S P Pani told PTI.Pani said the injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.The area has been cordoned off and a search for the attackers has been launched, the DIG said. He said it was not an attack on the police station. Meanwhile, a police official identified the injured constables as Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad.Terrorists on Saturday hurled a grenade at a camp of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group in Shopian district but it exploded in the compound without causing any damage, the police said.Terrorists hurled the grenade on Special Operations Group camp in Imam Sahib area of Shopian this afternoon, a police official said.He said the grenade exploded near a boundary wall inside the compound.No damage was caused by the explosion, the official said.