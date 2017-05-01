Terrorists Kill 5 Cops, 2 Bank Officials While Looting Cash Van in Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday killed five policemen and two bank officials besides looting a cash van of a bank in Kulgam district of Kashmir, said police.

The cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, which was returning to Kulgam district headquarter from Damhal Hanji Pora, was waylaid by a group of heavily-armed terrorists this afternoon, a police official said.

Five police personnel and two bank employees from the cash van were puled out and shot from at point blank range, said the police official.

The policemen and the bank officials were killed by the terrorists after dragging them out of their vehicle, DIG south Kashmir S P Pani told PTI.

While four policemen and two bank employees -- including a bank security guard -- died on the spot, the fifth policeman succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police official said.

Among the deceased is an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police.

According to reports, they are alleged to have decamped with five Self Loading Rifles (SLRs).

It is not known if the terrorists ran away with any cash.

Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesperson of the Hizb told a local news gathering agency that its cadre had decamped with four weapons from the scene of the attack.

The attack took place on a day when Pakistan, in a barbaric act, mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers and violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and attacked a patrol team near the border.