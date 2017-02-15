Two Terrorists Who Killed Army Major Infiltrated With Lashkar's Bahadur Ali

New Delhi: Two terrorists who allegedly infiltrated into India with Lashkar operative Bahadur Ali have been reportedly killed in an encounter in Hajin Kralgund in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state police have told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that they suspect that two of the three terrorists killed in the encounter are Abu Saad and Abu Darda. The Indian Army had lost Major Satish Dahiya in the encounter.



Major Satish Dhaiya of 30 RR succumbed to bullet injuries on Tuesday.

The NIA believed that Abu Saad and Abu Darda had been killed in Wadar village just before Ali's arrest but in its chargesheet against Bahadur Ali, the NIA remained ambiguous about the status of the duo. Quoting Bahadur Ali's interrogation, the NIA chargesheet had said that Abu Saad and Abu Darda had gone to arrange food through a local contact to Wadar. Ali heard gun shots in the vicinity of the area where Saad and Darda had gone and fled from the area. He later contacted the Lashkar control room Alpha 3 and was told to reach a village further in the hinterland of Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, three terrorists — Abu Saad, Abu Darda and Maviya — were killed after a specific tip-off led them to their hideout on February 14. The police said that the group headed by Darda was active in the Qaziabad/Mawar area and had carried out a number of attacks, including the Langate terror attack, from their hideout. A BSF patrol party was attacked at Langate on November 27 last year. One BSF jawan had sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

Kashmir police said Abu Darda was active in Handwara and Kupwara belt between 2008 and 2010, but had gone back to Pakistan after the police identified him. He managed to return in 2015 and was the main operative for Lashkar-e-Toiba in the region. He was the main coordinator for fresh LeT recruits who were crossing over to Kashmir from PoK.

NIA sources said they will show the photograph of the dead terrorists to Bahadur Ali, who is currently in Tihar jail, to conclusively prove their identity.

Police have recovered three AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, one matrix sheet and three maps from the dead terrorists. Similar matrix sheets marking out locations in Kashmir had also been recovered from Bahadur Ali after his arrest.