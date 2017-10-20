Thanks to Weather and Alert Administration, Kolkata Celebrates Pleasant Diwali

While Delhi was enveloped in a thick blanket a day after Diwali, Kolkata residents had a pleasant day — thanks to the weather gods and an alert administration.Drizzles on Diwali night meant that particulate matter (PM) settled on the ground bringing relief to kids and those suffering from respiratory problems.According to West Bengal Pollution Control Board, data collected from four key locations it was rated as ‘Good’ in two places (Haldia and Durgapur). It was ‘Satisfactory’ in Howrah) and in one place it was ‘Severe’ (Rabindra Bharati University), that too at midnight but in the morning the air quality was much better.“Due to rain in most parts of Bengal this year the pollution level was low as particulate matter settled on the ground. It precipitated. I would also like to commend the state administration for being extra vigilant this time to arrest people who were involved in selling banned crackers.” WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra told News18.Interestingly, in Howrah, parts of South Kolkata, Salt Lake and Chitpur — where most non-Bengalis reside and Diwali is their main festival —the pollution level was low.Since last two days all the police stations in and around Kolkata were alerted and the officers were asked to intensify their vigil to prevent cracker traders from selling banned items.Around 102 complaints were received from various parts of the city and 274 people were arrested. Total 208 kg of banned crackers were seized.Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Anuj Sharma said, “Since most of the people could not burst crackers due to rain and strict patrolling by our officers, they might try to burst it today. We are fully prepared.”Sumoy Chatterjee, a patient of acute Bronchitis and a resident of North Kolkata, said, “Those who are suffering from such diseases can only understand how big a relief it is to breath fresh air post Diwali. I would like to thank the state police and the rain gods for saving us from the horrifying experience this time.”A study on Air Quality-Life Index (AQLI) developed by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago revealed that that if India reduced air pollution to meet WHO air quality standards, the citizens could live about four years longer on average. In Delhi, average lifespan could be nearly nine years longer and in Kolkata it will be longer by nearly 3.5 years.