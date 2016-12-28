The 2016 Google Search Map of India: Which Indian State Searched for What

Social is fast becoming the source for information and news, but search still keeps us searching. According to Chartbeat, a web analytics company, in the Asia-Pacific region 46% of website pageviews still come for search, compared to 29% that come via social.

While Google does release a filtered annual report listing what was trending in 2016 across categories, manually sifting through Google Trends for the same period throws up quite a different picture.

India's 2016 searches on Google paints it as a download nation.

The term "download" was the most searched for across most states in the year, pushing 2015's top search term "facebook" to the third spot.

Freedom 251, the Rs 251 smartphone, that was touted as the world's cheapest, was the fastest rising search term across most states. Kerala also wanted its Freedom 251s, but not as much as "tottentz2". Similarly Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were searching more and more for "filmywap 2016".

Curiously, Nagaland's most popular search terms made us confuse it for Tamil Nadu. This is either an error on the part of Google the people of Nagaland have developed a strong affinity for all things Tamil.

The interactive table and maps below reveal what the country searched for in the year that is at its fag end.

TOP GOOGLE SEARCHES IN INDIA IN 2016

(Interactive table. Click on the column headers to sort.)

State Rising (?) Top (?) ALL freedom 251 download Andaman and Nicobar Islands ahok download Andhra Pradesh janatha garage youtube Arunachal Pradesh (Not enough data) (Not enough data) Assam freedom 251 download Bihar jio download Chandigarh filmywap 2016 download Chhattisgarh freedom 251 download Dadra and Nagar Haveli freedom 251 download Daman and Diu sarkari result video Delhi freedom 251 download Goa pratyusha banerjee goa Gujarat freedom 251 download Haryana filmywap 2016 facebook Himachal Pradesh filmywap 2016 download Jammu and Kashmir freedom 251 download Jharkhand freedom 251 download Karnataka freedom 251 download Kerala torrentz2 facebook Lakshadweep (Not enough data) (Not enough data) Madhya Pradesh freedom 251 download Maharashtra sairat download Manipur empsconline download Meghalaya fmovies youtube Mizoram freedom 251 download Nagaland karuvoolam facebook Odisha freedom 251 download Puducherry freedom 251 tamil Punjab filmywap 2016 download Rajasthan freedom 251 download Sikkim euro 2016 facebook Tamil Nadu remo tamil Telangana download download Tripura freedom 251 tripura Uttar Pradesh freedom 251 download Uttarakhand freedom 251 download West Bengal freedom 251 download (Interactive table. Click on the column headers to sort.)

2016 GOOGLE SEARCH MAP OF INDIA (Top Searches)

The most popular search queries

(Interactive map: Hover/tap for details)

2016 GOOGLE SEARCH MAP OF INDIA (Rising Searches)

Search queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period

(Interactive map: Hover/tap for details)