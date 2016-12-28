»
The 2016 Google Search Map of India: Which Indian State Searched for What

The 2016 Google Search Map of India (Image: Soumyadip Choudhury/News18.com)

Social is fast becoming the source for information and news, but search still keeps us searching. According to Chartbeat, a web analytics company, in the Asia-Pacific region 46% of website pageviews still come for search, compared to 29% that come via social.

While Google does release a filtered annual report listing what was trending in 2016 across categories, manually sifting through Google Trends for the same period throws up quite a different picture.

India's 2016 searches on Google paints it as a download nation.

The term "download" was the most searched for across most states in the year, pushing 2015's top search term "facebook" to the third spot.

Freedom 251, the Rs 251 smartphone, that was touted as the world's cheapest, was the fastest rising search term across most states. Kerala also wanted its Freedom 251s, but not as much as "tottentz2". Similarly Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were searching more and more for "filmywap 2016".

Curiously, Nagaland's most popular search terms made us confuse it for Tamil Nadu. This is either an error on the part of Google the people of Nagaland have developed a strong affinity for all things Tamil.

The interactive table and maps below reveal what the country searched for in the year that is at its fag end.

TOP GOOGLE SEARCHES IN INDIA IN 2016
(Interactive table. Click on the column headers to sort.)

StateRising (?)Top (?)
ALLfreedom 251download
Andaman and Nicobar Islandsahokdownload
Andhra Pradeshjanatha garageyoutube
Arunachal Pradesh(Not enough data)(Not enough data)
Assamfreedom 251download
Biharjiodownload
Chandigarhfilmywap 2016download
Chhattisgarhfreedom 251download
Dadra and Nagar Havelifreedom 251download
Daman and Diusarkari resultvideo
Delhifreedom 251download
Goapratyusha banerjeegoa
Gujaratfreedom 251download
Haryanafilmywap 2016facebook
Himachal Pradeshfilmywap 2016download
Jammu and Kashmirfreedom 251download
Jharkhandfreedom 251download
Karnatakafreedom 251download
Keralatorrentz2facebook
Lakshadweep(Not enough data)(Not enough data)
Madhya Pradeshfreedom 251download
Maharashtrasairatdownload
Manipurempsconlinedownload
Meghalayafmoviesyoutube
Mizoramfreedom 251download
Nagalandkaruvoolamfacebook
Odishafreedom 251download
Puducherryfreedom 251tamil
Punjabfilmywap 2016download
Rajasthanfreedom 251download
Sikkimeuro 2016facebook
Tamil Naduremotamil
Telanganadownloaddownload
Tripurafreedom 251tripura
Uttar Pradeshfreedom 251download
Uttarakhandfreedom 251download
West Bengalfreedom 251download

2016 GOOGLE SEARCH MAP OF INDIA (Top Searches)
The most popular search queries
(Interactive map: Hover/tap for details)

2016 GOOGLE SEARCH MAP OF INDIA (Rising Searches)
Search queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period
(Interactive map: Hover/tap for details)

