The Key to Inspired Living

We all have dreamt of that spacious home amidst nature if not the sprawling house overlooking the hills or the sea. But how often have we found ourselves living in the heart of the city, close to work, in small cramped up houses?The quest to make a mark in the business world has taken us away from inspired living to that of convenience. However, while a fast-paced city like Mumbai may grow vertically letting out smaller room habitats, the suburbs can provide the ideal amalgamation to inspirational living.Understanding the human need to grow and flourish is essential while building homes for customers. Therefore, Indiabulls has crafted Golf City at Khalapur (on the Mumbai-Pune expressway), bringing you the ultimate taste of luxury and comfort, nestled in the lap of Sahyadri Hills.Homes in the suburbs, not only are affordable but also have a good impact on your health as they are located in a cleaner & greener environment. Also, they offer a respite from the hustle and bustle of the quick on feet city life.Here is just a sneak peek into what you gain from having a home in one of the Indiabulls property tucked away in nature.Every morning you can open your doors and windows to let in the spectacular view of the Sahyadri hills. This would mean having a home in Golf City would be equivalent to vacationing in a scenic spot, only that place will be weaved with a touch of your own creativity, memories and love.You can now have spacious rooms to pursue those hobbies or try one of those fancy interior designs you’ve always dreamt of. More space also gives you leeway to enjoy the birds and changing seasons from your balconies and hold more house parties.Being enveloped in the fresh air around will compel you to invest more time in walking, exercising and staying outdoors. All these activities will make you move towards a healthier outlook on life without even putting extra efforts. Also having a home on the outskirts of a city, which has themeparksin the vicinity, facilitates the goal of a healthy lifestyle. In fact, Golf City offers a sitting plaza, walking track and lawns to live healthily.Thriving infrastructural development:The inception and implementation of smart cities is already seeing massive growth prospects in the area. For example, the new international airport in Navi Mumbai will enable better infrastructure, making the vicinity the hotspot for real estate.Residing in a place like Navi Mumbai, provides for an efficient connectivity not only to the city but also to nearby cities through highways and expressways. There is also an added benefit of having schools, colleges and hospitals in the vicinity, making living there a completely blissful experience.Considering the above, now there are more reasons to move to the outskirts as your dream home has already been translated into reality in the form Golf City by Indiabulls. It's time to choose inspired living over just convenience at the cost of peace.