The Missing 21 From Kerala: NIA Releases Sketches of ISIS Recruits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released sketches of individuals it has been looking into for the last one year to keep a tab of their involvement with the Islamic State. The missing 21, as the group has come to be known, had left Kerala around June last year and converted to Islam in order to join the Islamic State.The NIA has been probing their disappearance and has now released sketches of all the accused. Marked as absconding by the agency, the photos have a red dot marked on those who have been issued notices. Of the 21, 6 are female.The details that the NIA has released states that 14 of the accused are under the age of 26, with the oldest in the list being Shajeer Managalassery from Kozhikode, who is 36.Source: NIASource: NIAThe group had travelled outside the country broken into small groups. The first two people left on a Bengaluru-Kuwait flight; the second batch had three people, who left on May 31 on the Mumbai-Muscat flight.Batch number three had three individuals who left on June 2 aboard a Mumbai-Dubai flight, while three others left the following day on a Hyderabad-Muscat flight.June 5 saw three people leave on a Mumbai-Dubai flight, and the sixth batch on June 16 had two people on a Bengaluru-Muscat flight.The same route was taken by the next group of two people on June 19, while the last person left on a Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight on July 5.NIA sources also told News18 that at least 19 of the 21 people had moved from Tehran and were suspected to have crossed the border to Syria or Iraq.