1-min read

The Name and Shame Campaign: Time to End Open Defecation

A big roadblock to achieving the Clean India goal is open defecation, which continues to plague urban and rural India alike.

CNN-News18

Updated:October 2, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turned three on Monday, with the Prime Minister reiterating that India will achieve its cleanliness goal by 2022.

However, a big roadblock to achieving the Clean India goal is open defecation, which continues to plague urban and rural India alike.

Despite public awareness campaigns by leading politicians, filmstars and sportspersons, the menace continues.

To aid the Swachh Bharat mission, CNN-News18 has launched a campaign to name and shame those still defecating in the open.

Here’s how you can partner us in this campaign:

END OPEN DEFECATION PLACARD001
Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

