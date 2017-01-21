»
The Space Between Us Trailer: Britt Robertson, Asa Butterfield Bring A Sci-fi Love Story On Screen

First published: January 21, 2017, 3:37 PM IST | Updated: 21 mins ago
Image: Official Poster Of The Space Between Us

Directed by Peter Chelsom, The Space Between looks like a fun emotional roller-coaster ride that'll tug the strings of your heart. It stars Hugo fame Asa Butterfield and Tomorrowland actress Britt Robertson. The movie revolves around a young teen couple from different worlds and how fate brings them close. A space shuttle embarks on a mission to colonize Mars and after the take off they find out one of the astronauts is pregnant. Soon begins the extraordinary life of her son - Gardner Elliot.

Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) has an unusual upbringing on Mars. At the age of 16, Gardner falls in love with a girl called Tulsa (Britt Robertson) living on Earth, after they connect via an online platform.

