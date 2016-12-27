The Year 2016 in Typography
What happens when you ask a designer for his take on the biggest news stories of 2016? The visual treat is a combination of eye-catching graphics, clever distortions and stunning typography. From PV Sindhu’s Olympic exploits to the surgical strikes on terrorists and black money to those we continue to mourn, here’s a look at what caught your attention this year. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did creating them!
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017