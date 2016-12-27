»
1-min read

The Year 2016 in Typography

Alankar Vishal | News18.com

First published: December 27, 2016, 7:20 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

What happens when you ask a designer for his take on the biggest news stories of 2016? The visual treat is a combination of eye-catching graphics, clever distortions and stunning typography. From PV Sindhu’s Olympic exploits to the surgical strikes on terrorists and black money to those we continue to mourn, here’s a look at what caught your attention this year. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did creating them!

2016Flashback-01

2016Flashback-02

2016Flashback-03

2016Flashback-04

2016Flashback-05

2016Flashback-06

2016Flashback-07

2016Flashback-08

2016Flashback-09

2016Flashback-10

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.