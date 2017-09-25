This Dussehra, Indore Will Burn Effigy of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

: With Dussehra around the corner, most Ram Lilas are set to burn effigies of Ravana to signify the victory of good over evil. But a volunteer organisation in Indore has gone a step further by planning to burn an effigy of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim donned as Ravana.The organisation has been celebrating Dussehra for the past 21 years but for the last eight years they have given their Ram Lila a different touch by choosing people who have gained notoriety over Ravana, said organisation co-ordinator Sunny Pathare on Monday.In the past too, they have burnt effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Asaram Bapu, 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and others.Well aware of the controversy the event could kick off, the volunteers had discussed their plans with different streams of society.On being asked on the possible opposition by Ram Rahim supporters, Pathare claimed that they want to convey a message and don’t care much about any protests.