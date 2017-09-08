This is Not My India, Says AR Rahman on Journalist Gauri Lankesh’s Murder

Music maestro AR Rahman condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in strong words on Friday and said if such incidents continue to happen in the country, then it’s not his India.The Kannada journalist, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her house in Bengaluru on Tuesday.The 50-year-old Oscar winner said he was extremely pained by the incident. “I am so so sad about that. I hope these things don't happen in India. If these things happen in India, then it is not my India. I want my India to be progressive and kind,” he said.Rahman was speaking at the premiere of his upcoming film “One Heart: The A R Rahman Concert Film”.“One Heart...” is based on Rahman's concert tour across 14 North American cities. It also includes video interviews of Rahman and his band members and rehearsal sessions, giving a sneak peek into the lesser known world of Rahman as a person."'One Heart...' is probably the first concert movie in India. We wanted to give an alternate kind of movie to the audience because people have seen action, romance comedy and everything but a musical movie which have great quality and sound is something to look out for," he said."All the numbers have been tested and people are liking all the numbers a lot. ‘One Heart...' as a film supports One Heart Foundation and profits from this film will go to foundation for elder musicians and educational cause," Rahman said.When asked if there is a possibility of a biopic being made on him, the ever-humble musician said he is still young. "May be somebody will make it after I am gone," said Rahman.His long-time associate Ranjit Barot, a music arranger for most of Rahman's concerts, said: "I can guarantee that people haven't seen a film like this. I am not saying this because I am featuring in it or A.R. is responsible for it. No matter how much you are prepared for it, you are going to be surprised with this film."The film will released on Friday in Hindi, English and Tamil.