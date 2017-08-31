: Every day, at 8 am in the morning, this small town in Telangana comes to a standstill as National Anthem plays out. Not only do the residents of Jammikunta town stop and salute the tricolour but also sing the national anthem.The Jammikunta police had on August 15 taken the initiative, which was welcomed by the locals. Involvement of people in this exercise is improving considerably every passing day.Prashanth Reddy, the Circle Inspector, told CNN-News18 that he was disappointed to know that "our young generation didn't know our national anthem", impelling him to take this step."There are about 16 public address systems at major junctions in Jammikunta town, connected with the police command and control centre. At 7:45 am, first, the patriotic songs start playing, then, I address people on current issues, and then, in the end, 52-second National Anthem is played."A boy salutes the tricolour in the Jammikunta town. (Picture courtesy: Sakshi Khanna)From school-going kids to elderly men and women, irrespective of caste, creed, religion they belong to, everybody stops by to pay their tribute to the national anthem.People Don't find any problem in stopping by for a few seconds. "Everyday, I look forward to participating and singing the National Anthem with my fellow people. We are all busy in our lives. We should show gratitude to our motherland and this is a great way. I salute our police who have come up with such a brilliant idea," said a local resident.Police say the initiative is not merely to instil a sense of patriotism among people, but it can also work as a tool to prevent crime."As people come together, their relationship gets stronger. With positive vibes, the negative thoughts can be wiped out from the society," Prashanth Reddy said.