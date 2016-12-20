Those Who Attacked Andrey Karlov Will Not go Unpunished: Turkish Envoy

New Delhi: A day after the dramatic assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara, a top Turkish diplomat has promised that his government will not let the attackers go unpunished. CNN-News18 spoke to the charge de affaires of the Turkish mission in Delhi soon after he visited the Russian Embassy to offer his condolences.

A visitor's diary inside the Russian embassy in New Delhi shows the condolence messages for the deceased envoy (Picture courtesy: Network 18)



Umit Alpaslan Kilic said, "the international community should have no doubt that perpetrators of this attack will not escape the scrutiny of our forces and they will be identified and dismantled. This attack will not achieve its heinous aim".

Responding to a question about whether the assassination could hamper relations between Turkey and Russia the diplomat said, "The most important thing is that in the face of this terror attack we are and we must continue standing together against any kind of terror".

Referring to President Putin's statement he said, "President Putin has underlined that this is an attempt to provoke. We are in solidarity with Russia to derail any such attempts and it will be foiled by the common will of our governments".

The Russian Government sees the attack as an attempt to derail the dialogue on Syria. The Turkish Foreign Minister is in Moscow for trilateral talks with Russia and Iran. Kilic confirmed that the foreign ministers of the three countries will be discussing the attack and the way forward.

The diplomat said that as the investigation progresses his government would publish details about the motive and the identity of the attackers.

While investigating agencies in Turkey are looking at the possibility of more people being involved in the plot to kill the Russian Envoy they are not ruling out the possibility of this being a lone wolf attack either.

Turkey's President Erdogan has allowed a Russian investigating team to visit Turkey to probe the attack.

Meanwhile, at the Russian Embassy in Delhi diplomats expressed shock and grief over the attack. Visitors poured in to sign the condolence book. Turkeys Charge De Affaires in Delhi was the first visitor at the Russian embassy.

Russian Diplomats whom CNN-News18 spoke to remembered ambassador Karlov as a kind person and a brilliant professional.