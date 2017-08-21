Thousands of Shikshamitras March in Lucknow, UP CM May Meet Them

: Thousands of angry shikshamitras (temporary teachers) launched what they called their 'Satyagrah Aandolan' on Monday at the Laxman Mela Park Ground in Lucknow after the Supreme Court cancelled the order of adjustment.A statewide strike in the primary schools of the state also began today, and the temporary teachers said they are holding the protest, seeking the post of an assistant teacher for all the shikshamitras. Police, expecting these shikshamitras to march towards the Vidhan Sabha to stage a protest, took measures, diverting traffic to different routes.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier assured shikshamitras of looking into their demands, could meet a delegation of temporary teachers. The protesting shikshamitras had claimed that at least 1.5 lakh of them from across the state will be marching in the state capital on Monday.The district administration imposed section 144, and a heavy force was deployed, keeping in mind a large-scale agitation.The police were stationed on many routes, connecting Lucknow with other parts of the state, to stop the shikshamitras from reaching the capital.Police have been active across the state to prevent the Shikshamitrs from boarding trains and buses to Lucknow. Security has been tightened in the light of today's information about this mega protest in front of the assembly.Supreme Court had, on July 25, cancelled the appointment of 1.78 lakh shikshamitras in UP, whose jobs as teachers were regularized in primary schools by the Akhilesh Yadav government in 2014.