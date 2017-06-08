Thousands of Tourists Stranded in Darjeeling as GJM Supporters Clash With Police

Kolkata: Thousands of tourists were left stranded in the hills following a violent clash that erupted between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters and the police over 'compulsory Bangla language' in schools on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were also stuck in the Hills after GJM chief Bimal Gurung called for a sudden shutdown in the evening. Roads were blocked and in some places they were dug up by GJM workers making it difficult for the people to commute.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in most of the troubled areas and a large number of policemen were deployed to maintain law and order.

Concerned over the bandh called by the GJM, Mamata instructed officials to launch a massive rescue operation for the stranded tourists.

Speaking to News18, State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, said, "Special buses were pressed into action to help ferry stranded tourists to Kolkata, Siliguri, and Bagdogra airport. We are coordinating with the police to provide all kind of assistance to the tourists. Whatever happened today is unfortunate and we will not tolerate this in future."

For the last few months Mamata is having a bitter political fight with the GJM. Recently it flared up after she announced Bangla language will be compulsory in all government schools.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung protested against this move and accused Mamata of dictatorial politics. Few days back Mamata reached Darjeeling to hold her cabinet meeting (which held today) and accused Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) of misusing funds. She also ordered a special audit – which angered GJM workers and today they tried to break a police barricade and clashed violently with the policemen.

Nine policemen were reportedly injured in clashes and several vehicles were torched by the GJM supporters. According to reports, GJM supporters attacked policemen with stones and glass bottles. In self-defence, the policemen resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, Anil Punjabi, Chairman (eastern region) of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), expressed his concern over the stranded tourists. He urged the state government to ensure safe return of all of them.

"I would like to request all tourists not to get panic as things will be normal soon," he said.

Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, said, "Mamata intentionally held her cabinet meeting in Darjeeling to instigate the people of hills. She is responsible for the clash. She should immediately come down to Kolkata for the safety of tourists. She is there to flare up the situation."

