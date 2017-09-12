GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thousands Out on Streets in Bengaluru for #IAmGauri Protest, Demand Justice

The protesters also released a special edition of tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike at the Central College ground.

News18 | CNN-News18

Updated:September 12, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: In light of the recent killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding justice for her.

According to reports, the protesters began their march from Bengaluru Railway Station and reached the Central College grounds. At Central College, some participants are addressing the gathering.

The protesters also released a special edition of tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike at the Central College ground.

Thousands of activists, including journalists, thinkers and reportedly some politicians are participating in the rally.

CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, and activists Medha Patkar and Teesta Setalvad are also among the nearly 50,000 voices demanding the arrest of those involved in the killing.

On the night of September 5, Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru’s south-west suburb by an unknown assailant.

The killing of Lankesh has happened at a time when the country is already reeling under tension over a sudden spike in the killing of free thinkers and journalists, leading to escalated outrage.

We take a look at how protesters are demonstrating in Bengaluru:

















