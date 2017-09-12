Thousands Out on Streets in Bengaluru for #IAmGauri Protest, Demand Justice

A special edition of Gauri Lankesh Patrike is released. "This is the writing they wanted to silence. Here, take a louder voice!" #IAmGauri pic.twitter.com/YnnsImaxrW — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) September 12, 2017

I won't stop: Thermal and a Quarter, at #IAmGauri protest pic.twitter.com/aOypSBIEfj — Vikram Gopal (@vikramgopal811) September 12, 2017

Tribute edition of Gauri Lankesh Patrike released by freedom fighter Doreswamy at Rally for Resistance. #IAmGauri pic.twitter.com/vZY1DmJEg7 — I Am Gauri (@Iamgauri_) September 12, 2017

#IAmGauri huge response is coming from different states n demanding for justice for #GauriLankesh@AAPKarnataka pic.twitter.com/rBgdx1JGFp — I Support AAP (@amitkumar13557) September 12, 2017

Bengaluru: In light of the recent killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding justice for her.According to reports, the protesters began their march from Bengaluru Railway Station and reached the Central College grounds. At Central College, some participants are addressing the gathering.The protesters also released a special edition of tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike at the Central College ground.Thousands of activists, including journalists, thinkers and reportedly some politicians are participating in the rally.CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, and activists Medha Patkar and Teesta Setalvad are also among the nearly 50,000 voices demanding the arrest of those involved in the killing.On the night of September 5, Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru’s south-west suburb by an unknown assailant.The killing of Lankesh has happened at a time when the country is already reeling under tension over a sudden spike in the killing of free thinkers and journalists, leading to escalated outrage.We take a look at how protesters are demonstrating in Bengaluru: