Three Arrested in Kerala with 100 Strips of LSD

Neethu S | CNN-News18

Updated: May 12, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Thiruvanathapuram: Three people have been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram with 100 strips of LSD, a psychedelic drug.

Police said the men were trying to sell the drugs to school children. The accused have been identified as Vaishak (23), Aksha (25) and Vaishak (22). All three are residents of Thiruvanathapuram.

An officer said the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) strips are sold for about Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.

The drugs have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
