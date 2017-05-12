X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Three Arrested in Kerala with 100 Strips of LSD
Representative image
Thiruvanathapuram: Three people have been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram with 100 strips of LSD, a psychedelic drug.
Police said the men were trying to sell the drugs to school children. The accused have been identified as Vaishak (23), Aksha (25) and Vaishak (22). All three are residents of Thiruvanathapuram.
An officer said the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) strips are sold for about Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.
The drugs have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.
First Published: May 12, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 10: Was Kieron Pollard's Short Run Deliberate?
- Jonty Rhodes' Love For Royal Enfield Spotted in Mumbai Showroom
- Baahubali 2 Star Prabhas Declines Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 18 Cr
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Twitter Slams Pop Star for Lip Sync Fail
- Cricket Australia Offers Top Players Multi-year Contracts To Skip IPL