Three CRPF Personnel Injured in Naxal Attack in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): At least 15 personnel of a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Maharashtra Police were on Wednesday injured in two separate attacks reportedly carried out by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

There was no report of any casualty.

In the morning, one CRPF and two Maharashtra Police jawans were injured during an encounter between the Naxals and security forces and the injured policemen were evacuated to Raipur for treatment. The second attack took place when the mine-protected vehicle (MPV) the reinforcement team were travelling in too came under Naxal attack between Karampalli and Keyar villages in Gadchiroll. The Naxals triggered an IED blast targetted at the MPV of the C-60 commandos of the Maharashtra Police.

Meanwhile, jawans of the 37th battalion of the CRPF have been deployed there to monitor rescue operations.

This attack came days after twenty-five CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Awaiting more details...