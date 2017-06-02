GET APP News18 APP
Three FIRs Filed against Kejriwal in Delhi PWD Scam, ACB Tells Court

News18.com

Updated: June 2, 2017, 12:50 PM IST
File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday.

PTI reported that Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra also directed the Assistant Commissioner of ACB to assess the threat perception on the complainant Rahul Sharma once again after he informed the court that two unknown bikers recently fired gunshots at him.

The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by ACB on its own on May 8.

The court said that the FIR lodged in relation to the recent attack shows that there were serious threat to the security of the complainant and directed the ACB to file a status report on June 8 in this regard.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) seeking direction to police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the
grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi. Bansal has since passed away.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: June 2, 2017, 12:49 PM IST
Live TV

